Crenshaw remarks about Trump

WASHINGTON DC (Mon-itoring Desk): Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) on Sunday argued that the GOP could not simply “excommunicate” former President Trump from its ranks, although he declined to say whether or not he believed Trump is the “legitimate leader of the Republican Party.”

During an interview with “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that frequently became heated, Todd asked Crenshaw if he believed Trump is the “legitimate leader of the Republican Party.”

“Hold on, I believe that you’re not going to excommunicate a former president, right? And I refuse to — I refuse to go into the sort of black and white thinking about, it’s either totally one thing or totally the other,” Crenshaw replied.

“These are complex human relationships that involve millions of people. And I have always said, look, I do not think Trump is the devil and I won’t say that. I don’t think he’s Jesus either, you know, I’m a rational human being about this.”

“I’m going to agree where I agree. I’m going to disagree where I disagree and I refuse to allow this drama to engulf us,” Crenshaw added.

Addressing Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) who have both become prominent critics of the GOP’s embrace of Trump, Crenshaw said, “You’re not going to get the colleagues, who believe in that stuff to apologize to you, to agree with you.”

Throughout the interview, Crenshaw appeared to want to distance himself from the “drama” of the Republican infighting centered around Cheney. The Texas lawmaker accused the “largely liberal” media of being too focused on Trump and said it was “time to move on.”

Todd shot back that Crenshaw’s evaluation was incorrect, saying there was “nothing lazier” than the argument the congressman put forward.

Todd argued that it was Trump who was keeping the focus on him and on the “drama” of the Republican Party.