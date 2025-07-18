Crews rescue 18 miners trapped in Colombia

REMEDIOS, Colombia (AFP): Emergency crews rescued 18 workers trapped in a gold mine in Colombia on Friday, the government said.

“They were all found to be in good health,” the National Mining Agency said on X after the 12-hour emergency rescue operation in northwest Colombia.

The workers — who were trapped underground for about 18 hours because of an equipment failure — walked out of the mine one by one in blue jumpsuits and yellow helmets.

They were greeted with cheers and hugs from colleagues above ground, who gave them energy drinks, TV footage showed.

The workers became trapped on Thursday in a mine in the town of Remedios in Antioquia department.

The mayor of Remedios said in a message sent to the government that the mine was apparently unlicensed.

Yarley Erasmo Marin, a representative of a local miners’ association, told AFP earlier that a mechanical failure caused the collapse of a structure designed to prevent landslides, blocking the mine’s main exit.

Images released by the National Mining Agency showed rescuers with flashlights during their search efforts.

The area around Remedios has a strong mining tradition.

Gold extracted in the region is known to sometimes finance armed groups such as the Gulf Clan, a cartel also involved in cocaine trafficking.

Coal mine accidents are common in Colombia, particularly in the central region where they claim dozens of lives each year.