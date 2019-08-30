Cricket Australia, ECB officials set to visit Pakistan

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The officials of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) will visit Pakistan during September and October, this year.

A press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news, after the conclusion of 55th PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) meeting in Lahore on Friday.

The BoG were informed by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani that Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Edings and Chief Executive Kevin Roberts will visit Pakistan from September 16-18, while England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive and a director will visit Pakistan in October.

The BoG acknowledged and appreciated the PCB’s efforts in convincing Sri Lanka Cricket to send their team for the ODI and T20I series, which will be played from September 27 till October 9. The BoG advised the PCB management to put in place best arrangements, which will be a catalyst for the complete resumption of international cricket. Among other matters, to strengthen the governance structure of the PCB and in accordance with Clause 41 of the PCB Constitution 2019, the Board of Governors constituted a three-member Nominations Committee.

The committee will be chaired by Asad Ali Khan and will comprise Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent) as members. PCB Senior Legal Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer, will act as Secretary of the committee.

The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the BoG on the appointment of four independent directors to the BoG, Election commissioner, Deputy election commissioner and adjudicators. Amongst the four independent directors, there will be, for the first time in the PCB’s history, a female director. The BoG was also presented with the proposed territorial regions of each Cricket Association as well as PCB domestic season 2019-20, which were approved unanimously. The details will be announced at Saturday’s unveiling of the domestic cricket structure 2019-20.

The BoG approved various recommendations of Audit Committee including the PCB’s central budget for the 2019-20 financial year. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan updated the BoG on the outcomes of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting, which had met on August 2 to review the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the last three years, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The PCB Chief Executive also briefed the BoG on the ongoing recruitment process for the team’s players support personnel.

Following constitutional changes, the BoG also reviewed and approved the revised Powers and Functions of the PCB Chairman, Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.