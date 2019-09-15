Cricket Australia officials to visit Pakistan

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Cricket Australia officials, including the chief executive Kevin Roberts and the security manager Sean Carroll will arrive in Pakistan on September 17.

On a one-day visit to Pakistan, the CA officials will meet the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani and the CEO Waseem Khan and they will also interact with few government officials.

Moreover, the visiting officials will receive briefing on security from the concerned authorities as Pakistan is hopeful of hosting Australia series scheduled to be played in 2022.

The PCB has been trying to revive international cricket in Pakistan and this tour is a part of the campaign.

Pakistan is looking forward to host Sri Lanka cricket team for a three-match ODI and T20I series in Karachi and Lahore respectively later this month.