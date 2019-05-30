Cricket World Cup 2019 to officially start today

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will officially commence with the first match to be played between England and South Africa at The Oval, on Thursday (today).

According to reports, the opening of the cricket mega event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm (PST) and 10:30 am (local time.)

The host England, the number 1 ranked ICC team is all set ready to face South Africa, after suffering a 12-run defeat against Australia during the first warm-up match played on Saturday. On the other hand, South Africa managed to lead a massive 87-run victory against Sri Lanka during their warm-up clash.

English skipper Eoin Morgan believes that over the years the team has managed to come back with pure pace and aggression against its opponents. The top ODI team went through a loss when Mark Wood was identified with a minor left-foot discomfort during the warm-up match against Australia, however, England Cricket team is now boosted up with knowing that Wood will be available for the opening match against the Proteas.

Moreover, South Africa has its eyes on the World Cup trophy, prepared to win against the host team on Thursday. However, Dale Steyn has been ruled out of South Africa’s World Cup opener against England on Thursday as the 35-year-old paceman injured his shoulder during the recent Indian Premier League and will not be risked.

During the last warm-up match, South Africa won against Sri Lanka with a great margin. Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis thinks that his bowlers will play a crucial role during the upcoming matches. Seeking for their maiden World Cup win, the Proteas can’t be taken lightly. They are ready for the face-off with a potent bowling line. Having aggressive Kagiso Rabada, and death-bowling leg-spinner Imran Tahir along their side, South Africa can turn out to be of a broad-attacking intensity against England. Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, and David Miller are their match-winners.