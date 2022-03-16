Cricket World Cup: England beat India to keep hopes alive

Auckland (BBC): Rejuvenated England breathed life into their World Cup defence with a four-wicket hammering of India in Mount Maunganui.

The holders were transformed from the team riddled with errors in three previous defeats, taking every catch and nailing two direct-hit run-outs to bowl India out for 134.

Off-spinner Charlie Dean, in just her second World Cup match, claimed 4-23 while Anya Shrubsole became only the sixth England woman to reach 100 one-day international wickets in her 2-20.

In a nervy start to the chase, England were reduced to 4-2 and Nat Sciver survived the ball hitting her stumps without the bails coming off.

Sciver went on to make 45, while captain Heather Knight ended unbeaten on 53 as the victory was completed with more than 18 overs to spare.

In registering their first win, England move up to sixth in the table, only two points behind third-placed India, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals. However, they cannot afford another slip-up and face another must-win situation when they meet hosts New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday (22:00 GMT, Saturday).

India, who look to be in a scrap with England, New Zealand and West Indies for two semi-final spots, go on to face tournament favourites Australia on Saturday (01:00 GMT).

