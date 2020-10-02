Cricketers refuse to sign contract

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Six Pakistan cricketers have refused to sign the full season domestic contract offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). These six cricketers include all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Bilawal Bhatti, wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal and left-arm pacers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir.

According to sources, the aforementioned cricketers are not happy with the proposed contract policy and have decided to turn it down. The current contract is not acceptable to cricketers and unless the board drafts a contract which fulfills their demands, they will not sign it.

Considering the tough stance taken by cricketers, PCB decided to make quick changes to the contract just few hours before the first match of National T20 Cup and instead offered a one-month contract to them.

According to the one-month contract, these cricketers will only participate in the ongoing National T20 Cup at Multan and Rawalpindi, and will only receive match fees and daily allowance during the tournament.

They will also be required to follow the board’s media, anti-doping and anti-corruption policy during this phase. After 20 October, they will be allowed to decide their cricketing future. Among the six cricketers, Amir was the only player who made himself available for the National T20 Cup and National One-day Cup, hence signing a two-event contract.