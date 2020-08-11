‘Crime rate decrease in Peshawar’

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Mansoor Aman on Tuesday said that the crime rates have decreased in the provincial capital due to police’s patrolling, registration of FIRs andestablishment of DRCs.

This he was said in a ceremony held by the Peshawar police at Malik Saad Shaheed police line, Peshawar to commemorate the services of journalists as a frontline fighters against the Coronavirus.

Capital City Police 0fficer (CCPO) Muhammad Ali Gundapur, SSP Operations Mansoor Aman, General Secretary Peshawar Press Club Imran Yousafzai, Crime and Terrorism Journalists Forum members were attended. On the occasion, CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur appraised and appreciated the role of Journalists who played a frontline role in the ongoing war against the COVID-19 and said that they joined hands with the police and performed their duties in the dangerous situation.

On the occasion, CCPO offered prayers for the departed soul of Fakhruddin who lost battle against coronavirus and expressed condolence over the children of Senior Journalist Arif Yousafzai, who died in the recent incident of gas leakage explosion in the house.