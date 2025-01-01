Crimea chief sounds alarm over risk from oil spill

MOSCOW (AFP): The head of Moscow-annexed Crimea warned Wednesday there was a “high risk” the peninsula would suffer severe environmental damage from an oil spill in the Black Sea.

Two Russian oil tankers on December 15 spilt around 2,400 tonnes of heavy fuel oil into the sea in the Kerch Strait between Crimea and southern Russia.

So far, the spill has largely affected southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, where the oil has contaminated beaches and killed birds and sea mammals, in what President Vladimir Putin has called an “ecological disaster.”

Crimea’s Russia-installed head, Sergei Aksyonov, warned Wednesday at a meeting with officials that the “situation is moving in our direction.”

“According to forecasts there exists a high risk that the situation could worsen and the scale of the emergency could be comparable with the situation in Krasnodar region,” he wrote on social media.

The fuel oil has already reached Crimea and an oil slick was spotted on January 3 off the western city of Sevastopol, around 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the site of the spill.

Sevastopol’s Moscow-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Tuesday that new oil slicks had been discovered on a city beach and in a bay.

So far there have not been “significant amounts of fuel oil emissions” in Crimea, Aksyonov said.

Contamination

The cleanup operation in Crimea has removed more than 300 tonnes of oil products and contaminated sand and soil, according to Russia’s emergency situations ministry.

Several dead dolphins have been found by volunteers on the shores of Sevastopol, a local official said on Wednesday.

“We have discovered several dead dolphins,” cleanup volunteer coordinator and city lawmaker Pavel Kharlamov told TASS news agency, without giving an exact figure.

Russia’s Delfa Dolphin Rescue Centre said at the weekend that it had found the bodies of 32 cetaceans — such as whales, dolphins and porpoises — that “most likely” died because of the spill.

It said most of those killed were “Azov” dolphins — a type of harbor porpoise that looks similar to dolphins but is more closely related to belugas and narwhals.

Aksyonov said there was a need to create another center to treat birds covered in oil because a center already operating at a safari park is too small.

Russia’s emergency situations ministry on Tuesday said that the cleanup had removed around 118,000 tonnes of contaminated sand and soil on the Russian coastline around the beach resort of Anapa.

The type of fuel oil involved in the incident is particularly hard to clean because it is dense and heavy and does not float on the surface, Russian authorities say.