Crimes Versus System

On Saturday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) convicted Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali in the Motorway gang-rape case after charges were proved against them. The court handed down death sentence to both the accused under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for rape. The court awarded life imprisonment to both accused under Section 365 A of PPC for kidnapping the victim and confiscating her property. Besides imposing Rs 200,000 fine each, the court also awarded 14 years imprisonment to both accused under Section 392 of PPC for robbery. The court also imposed several other penalties to them on different grounds.

On September 9, the accused-Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel. An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The incidents of rapes, killings and thefts in our cities and towns are very regrettable and worrisome for the masses. Over the past few months, besides sheltering criminals and influential in numerous cases, Police remained involved in killing of innocent citizens in several cases such as Osama Satti and recent killing of two alleged dacoits in fake Police encounter in Lahore.

However, the government and institutions of the country are unable to assess the gravity of the situation and yet not ready to fulfill their responsibility. The problem starts from initial defense line against crimes that is Police system of the country. PTI government made tall claims to reorganize the police system but the things become worst then before. Police proved to be more violent, subservient to the politicians, feudal and influential. The reforms made by incumbent and previous governments proved to be failed. The unlimited powers of Police are also a reason for misconduct by the Police. Police can be made accountable to the public by awareness campaign through media. There is need of fundamental changes in Police System. It is suggestable that Police must be brought under Judiciary instead of executive arm of the government. So, it can be free from all sorts of political and administrative illness and committed purely to its duties.