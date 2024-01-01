Cristiano Ronaldo’s new YouTube channel hits 1m subscribers in 90 minutes

(Web Desk): Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made headlines, this time with the launch of his new YouTube channel, “UR Cristiano.” Within a remarkable 90 minutes of its debut, the channel reached the milestone of 1 million subscribers, setting a new record and solidifying Ronaldo’s influence beyond the football pitch.

The 39-year-old football icon, renowned for his stints with Manchester United and Real Madrid, has ventured into the digital realm with a channel that promises an intimate look into his life. “UR Cristiano” aims to offer exclusive insights through authentic content and behind-the-scenes footage, providing fans with a deeper connection to the man behind the legend.

Ronaldo’s new digital project is set to complement his already extensive online presence, which includes over 900 million followers across various social media platforms. His YouTube channel seeks to go beyond traditional football content, delving into personal aspects of his life. Viewers can look forward to glimpses of his family life, wellness routines, nutrition tips, and even his business ventures.

In a statement during the channel’s launch, Ronaldo expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time, but finally, we have the opportunity to make it real.” The football star also hinted at featuring conversations with notable guests, promising content that will “surprise people” and further engage his audience.

One of the channel’s standout features includes Ronaldo’s personal takes on various sports. In one of the debut videos, Ronaldo shared his opinions on a range of sports from boxing and UFC to NBA and NFL, revealing his passion for tennis as well. When asked to choose between Michael Jordan and Steph Curry for the NBA’s all-time great, Ronaldo unequivocally picked Jordan. He also admitted to finding it challenging to choose between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as his favourite tennis player.

With its rapid success and Ronaldo’s established global influence, the channel is set to become a significant addition to his already illustrious career. For fans and curious observers alike, Ronaldo’s YouTube channel promises a compelling and must-watch experience.