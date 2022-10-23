‘Criticize on decision instead of an institution or a judge’

LAHORE (NNI): Senator Ali Zafar said that criticize on the decision instead of any institution or judge.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference, Senator Ali Zafar said that it is the duty of the parliamentarians to raise their voice if any institution exceeds its mandate. “Interpretation of a law does not mean that the courts change the law.”

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded the abolition of NAB. “Pakistan cannot run till the end of NAB. Parliament cannot take any decision without this institution. In July 2017, the government was running smoothly, and then the elected prime minister was disqualified.” Raza Rabbani said that how the distribution of powers can be done in a controlled democracy. “There is a need for dialogue between the three pillars of the state. We should learn now after 70 years but we are still wondering what the system should be.”

