Croatia to buy used Rafale fighter jets

WARSAW (Agencies): Croatia’s government has made a decision to buy 12 second-hand Rafale F3-R fighter jets from France for the country’s Air Force, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

“The purchase of the multirole fighter aircraft will strengthen Croatia’s position as a member of NATO and a partner within the EU. For the first time, we will reach 2 percent of the GDP allocated to stren-gthening our defense capabilities,” Plen-kovic said, as quoted in a statement relea-sed by his government.

The deal is to be worth some €999m ($1.2bn) and, in addition to the aircraft, it will cover weapon systems, spare parts, logistics and training. Following the cabinet’s decision, Zagreb will proceed to negotiate the co-ntract’s details with Paris.

Under the plan, France is to deliver the first six twin-engine aircraft in 2024, and the remaining six Rafales will be supplied the following year. The delivered aircraft will include 10 single-seater and two twin-seater fighter jets. Other offers considered by Zagreb incl-uded the purchase of F-16 Block 70 aircraft from the US, Swedish JAS-39 Grip-en C/D fighter jets, and F-16C/D Block 30 aircraft from Israel.