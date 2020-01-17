Croatia’s Tourism Promoted at Austria’s Largest Holiday and Travel Show

Monitoring Desk

ZAGREB: The 2020 Vienna Ferienmesse tourism fair opened on Thursday with more than 800 exhibitors from over 80 countries including Croatia, which is a favourite destination for Austrian tourists.

“Croatia is one of the favourite destinations for Austrians who travel to Croatia several times a year and in their own vehicles,” a press conference heard ahead of the fair being opened where new travel trends for 2020 were presented.

Alongside Italy, Croatia is the most sought-after destination for Austrians travelling by car, the director of the Croatian National Tourist Board’s (HTZ) office in Vienna Branimir Tončinić told Hina, adding that according to survey, 49% of Austrians travel with their own transport.

In 2019, more than 1.4 million Austrians visited Croatia and generated 7.7 million bed nights.

Tončinić informed that in the first 15 days of January, there was an increase of 27% in arrivals and an 18% increase in bed nights from Austria compared to the same period last year.

It is expected that the fair in Vienna will attract more than 160,000 visitors.

This week, from 15 to 19 January, HTZ will attend the 50th Vakantiebeurs tourism fair in Utrecth, which is the largest tourism fair in the Netherlands.

Last year, almost 500,000 Dutch tourists visited Croatia and generated 3 million overnight stays and HTZ believes that a positive trend will be recorded again this year from that market.

The presentation in Utrecth and prior to that in the German city of Stuttgart, marks the start of HTZ’s promotions at European and global tourism fairs. All in all, it will present Croatia’s tourism sector at about 40 fairs.

Courtesy: (total-croatia-news.com)