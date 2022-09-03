Crops of cotton, rice, vegetables washed away, says Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Minister, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that 4,420,484 acres of standing crops have been destroyed due to floods and rains in the province. He said that valuable crops of cotton, rice, vegetables have completely washed away, which will cause a huge loss in exports and feared the food shortage in the future.

He said that 100 percent of date crop has been affected.If the water situation continues for the next one month, mango and other orchards might be severely affected.

He said that a mango tree takes 8 years to bear fruit. Provincial Information Minister while addressing a press conference at Sindh Archives on Saturday said that coordinated efforts are required in current situation to cop with the natural disaster on such massive scale and urged the nation to show unity.

The provincial minister has emphasized coordination between the philanthropists, NGOs and the government of Sindh and has appealed that the philanthropists and non-governmental organizations should coordinate with PDMA to provide aid to every affected person so that aid can reach people sitting in remote areas.

He pointed out that It should not happen that only the affected people sitting on the roads get the aid repeatedly. In this regard, he said that a control room has been established in PDMA.

The relief organization and philanthropist should contact on phone number 02135381810 and mobile number 03355557362 for coordination. He added that a handful people were taking advantage of emergency situation and involved in snatching from convoys of relief goods.

The minister said : coordination with government authorities will make possible the security of relief trucks. He said that 559 people have lost their lives including 207 children and 102 women, while 21891 people have been injured.

He told that 1465941 houses have been affected, out of which 556120 have been completely destroyed, while the rest were partially damaged. He added most of houses in affected areas are uninhabitable due to cracks in them.

He further informed that 9788969 people from 1675817 families have been affected so far and 6,278,007 people have been displaced, besides 6,278,007 people have been shifted to relief camps, where they are being provided with two meals a day and health facilities.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that people living in villages have two major assets including crops which are completely destroyed , while the other asset is livestock. He said people have lost 103066 livestock in the recent disaster. He said that the Sindh government has also started vaccination to protect livestock from diseases.

The provincial minister said that the first priority of the Sindh government is to save the lives of the people in the affected areas and concentrate on the rescue and relief operation. In the second phase, complete rehabilitation of the affected people will be started. Some people have been shifted to government schools and relief camps set up in tent cities. He agreed that many families have opted to stay with their relatives in different cities including in karachi.

He said that Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Sindh Police are also actively participating in the rescue operation.He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari have strictly instructed the members of Provincial and National Assembly, Sindh Cabinet, Special Assistant to stay in their respective areas and ensure the rescue and relief operation. He added that no negligence and lethargy will be tolerated in relief and rescue operations. People’s Party leadership had zero tolerance on it.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party and Sindh government is commitment to it’s people and would not relax until the complete rehabilitation of affected population.In response to a question, he said that opposition party candidate for councilor slot had made fake video clip viral against him for diverting rain water to settled villages.

He said that a complaint has been filed in FIA’s cyber crime cell against him and a legal notice has also been served to the TV channel for airing the fake news.In response to a question, he said that the figures of damages caused by rains are not final, there are many areas unreachable , these are just estimates. Accurate figures could only be ascertained after the situation returns to normal.

In response to a question, he said that he did not want to discuss any politics at this time, but it is a unfortunate that People and innocent children are yearning for help , while one party in the country organizing public gatherings, processions and musical concerts. It is very shameful.

He said that even infidels did not fight during Muharram and Ramazan. But this person is threatening everyone in situation where country is facing unprecedented natural calamity. On the question about the Kala Bagh Dam, the provincial minister said that if the Kala Bagh Dam had been built, it would have caused more destruction. He added that kalabagh dam is dead issue, three provincial assemblies had passed resolutions against it.