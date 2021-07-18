CS KP for fixing sugar prices to Rs.88.42 in KP

PESHAWAR (APP): The price of sugar has been fixed at Rs 88.42 paise by the Industries and Commerce Department on the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz and on this the Home Department sent a letter to all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners regarding sugar prices.

In his directives, the Chief Secretary KP said that the sale of sugar at the price fixed by the Department of Industries and Commerce.

All Deputy Commissioners and other concerned authorities should take legal action against those who sell sugar above the official rate, Dr. Kazim Niaz said in his letter.

He directed to take stern action against hoarding and profiteers and should be dealt with severely. He said all the district administrations should take action against hoarders and profiteers and no compromise be made as far as fixing of sugar rates in all across the province.

The Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz directed all district administrations to send reports on sugar to the Performance Management and Reforms Unit on a daily basis.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Deputy reports on over-selling and stockpiling of Chinese products through the app. He directed the administration to take immediate action on cases reported through the relevant administration deputy app.