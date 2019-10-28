CSM case: LHC adjourns Maryam Nawaz’s bail hearing till tomorrow

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned hearing of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz bail petition till tomorrow.

According to reports, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday submitted its reply over the bail petition of Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) hearing the bail petition of Maryam, who has been in jail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills accountability reference.

Defence counsel in the hearing said that Maryam Nawaz was in jail on judicial remand after completion of her physical remand. The NAB has completed its questioning over the case, the counsel further said.

The bench said that the court will further proceed over the matter after reading the reply submitted by the NAB.

The bench adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (tomorrow).

Maryam Nawaz in her petition had requested to the high court for her release on bail referring serious illness of her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The bench in the initial hearing of the petition had issued notice to the NAB for its reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Al-Azizia cases.