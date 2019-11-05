CSM case: Maryam Nawaz’s passport submitted in LHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has passport has been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) upon the orders of the court, on Tuesday.

According to reports, earlier on Monday, Maryam Nawaz – who has been granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Reportedly, her surety bond will be approved after scrutiny of her passport and Rs70 million of the deposited amount. After thorough consideratison, the court will issue ‘robkar’ (mandamus) for her release.

On Monday, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the verdict – reserved on October 31 – on Maryam’s bail plea.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, and was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.