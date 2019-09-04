CSM case: Maryam Nawaz’s remand extended for 14 days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s remand by 14 days, on Wednesday.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz and Younas Abbas was produced before an accountability court today in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Yousaf Abbas, a cousin of Maryam who was also arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the same day, was produced before the court alongside the PML-N leader and was also remanded into the accountability watchdog’s custody for 14 days.

Both Maryam and Yousaf have been ordered to appear before the court on September 18.

NAB had arrested Maryam along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on August 8.