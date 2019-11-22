CSM case: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz granted immunity from court appearances

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Friday has granted PMLN’s Maryam Nawaz immunity from court appearances till further court notice in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, on Friday.

According to reports, Accountability Court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan presided over proceedings for the day, he also granted a 4-week immunity from court appearance to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier was declared critically ill by a board of medical professionals and then moved out for better healthcare facilities on humanitarian grounds, given his conviction.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz is being tried in the corruption case along with her cousin, Yousuf Abbas.

The prosecutor of the National Accountability Court (NAB) protested the leverage being offered to the accused but it was to no avail.

The case was adjourned till December 6.