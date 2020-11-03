CSS results announced, no more than 2.03 percent passed

Sojla Sahar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) of Pakistan Tuesday announced the results of written part of the Competitive Examination (CSS), 2020. According to the FPSC officials nationwide 39,630 candidates had applied for the CSS competitive examination 2020. Out of this figure 18,553 of the applied candidates appeared in the exam and no more than 376 cleared the written part of the exam.

The pass percentage of appeared candidate was 2.03 percent only. In the next phase, the candidates who succeeded in passing the written exam will have to go through medical examinations, psychological examination, and viva voice as per scheduled by the authorities.

The candidates who succeeded in securing first ten positions are named as, Alishba, Kamil Mushtaq, Muneeb Ahmad, Wasim Akram, Abdur Rehman Rafiq, Iqra, Maryum Yousuf, Tahseen, Usman Anwar, Usama Bin Malik. In 2019, a total of 23, 403 candidates applied for the CSS competitive examination, out of them 14, 521 appeared and only 372 succeeded in the written part of CSS exam. The pass percentage of appeared candidate was 2.56 percent.

The top ten candidates are named as , Basharat Bibi, Muhammad Abduallah Baig, Qandeel Alam, S Shujahat Ali, Umar Khalid, Abdullah Imran, Ahmed Ghazi, Ali Raza, Fatima Rahman. The pass percentage of 2020 is lower than last year.

Competitive Examinations is conducted every year in Pakistan and candidates from all over Pakistan apply for it.

Those who are selected are appointed on government positions directly at higher scales. Critique state that, problems for low passing percentage should be traced out and sustainable solutions should be designed.