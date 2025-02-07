CSTO: Afghanistan a potential terrorist and drug threats to Central Asia

KABUL (Ariana News): Imangali Tasmagambetov, the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), regarded Afghanistan as a source of potential terrorist and drug threats to Central Asia, stating that the risk of terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking primarily originates from Afghan territory.

Tasmagambetov, in a meeting of parliamentary committee chairs from its member states, added that the decision of the organization to strengthen the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan is due to the threat of terrorism spreading from Afghanistan to Central Asia.

The CSTO is set to begin implementing the plan to strengthen the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border this year.

He stated, “The fourth factor threatening the area under the responsibility of the CSTO is the risk of terrorism, extremist ideologies, and drug trafficking in the Central Asian region, which continues despite positive changes in Afghanistan.”

However, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called these concerns “baseless”, adding that they remain committed to their promises and will never allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used by anyone for such purposes.

“The concerns expressed by the Collective Security Treaty Organization or any concerns regarding the borders with Afghanistan are unfounded. Afghanistan has overall security, and there is a promise and commitment that no country will be allowed to use Afghan soil for any actions against others. The Islamic Emirate remains committed to its obligations,” said Mujahid.