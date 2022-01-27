CSTO calls for ceasefire on border of Kyrgyzstan- Tajikistan

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas called for an immediate ceasefire on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told reporters.

Zas held telephone conversations with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda and Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov, “during which the CSTO Secretary General called for an immediate ceasefire between the parties on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,” the press service said.

“The renewed clashes on the border, as a result of which there are wounded, cause serious concern. The armed confrontation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border must be immediately stopped. The conflict must be resolved exclusively at the negotiating table by peaceful means. For this, the CSTO is ready to provide Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with the necessary assistance in resolving conflict. I am sure that the leadership of both CSTO member states will find mutually acceptable ways to resolve this complex border issue,” said Zas, whose words are quoted in the message.

Earlier, Skirmishes between the servicemen of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place on Thursday at one of the sections of the border between the two states. This was reported by the Border Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (GKNB).

“The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as tense. Following the results of negotiations between representatives of the border services of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, the section of the Batken-Isfana road in the area of Tort-Kocho, which, according to updated data, was blocked by citizens of Tajikistan,” was subsequently reopened. open for traffic,” the border agency said.

“However, around 19:35 (16:35 Moscow time), the situation worsened due to the use of weapons by the Tajik side and (opening) fire on the border units of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Chir-Dobo area of the Batken region. The main skirmishes between units of the border troops of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan go in the areas of Tort-Kocho and Chir-Dobo. The Tajik side uses mortars and grenade launchers,” the message emphasizes. There are no reports of dead or injured yet.

Residents of the Kyrgyz settlements located on the border with Tajikistan began to leave their homes due to a shootout between the military personnel of the two states on Thursday. This is reported by the Kyrgyz news agency 24.kg.

“Residents of the villages closest to the conflict site are leaving their homes,” the statement said. It also notes that the shootout at one of the sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border continues.