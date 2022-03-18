CSTO countries discuss crisis response system

MOSCOW (TASS): Representatives of the national authorities of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), authorized to interact with the CSTO Crisis Response Center, discussed on Friday at the gathering topical issues of the crisis response system and the possibility of improving information cooperation in the organization. This was reported to TASS by the press secretary of the CSTO Joint Headquarters Vladislav Shchegrikovich.

“The head of the CSTO Crisis Response Center, Major General Arsen Rakhmanov, summing up the event, noted that one of the key priorities for the period of the Republic of Armenia’s chairmanship in the organization is the updating of crisis response mechanisms, including the organization of constant monitoring of the situation in the organization’s area of responsibility and the development of forecasting mechanisms and crisis prevention,” the spokesman said.

“He also noted that thanks to the active work of the gathering participants, it was possible to discuss topical issues of the crisis response system and outline the main directions for improving information interaction in the CSTO format,” Shchegrikovich added.

In addition, as the press secretary of the Joint Staff emphasized, the participants of the gathering were presented with reports “on the military-political situation in the world and the Collective Security Treaty Organization area of responsibility, on modern challenges and terrorist threats in the CIS space, on the main directions for improving the crisis response system in the CSTO format with taking into account the experience of the peacekeeping operation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the development of the Collective Security Treaty Organization communication system in the interests of crisis response.” “As part of the gathering, representatives of the research and production association “Real Time Software Systems” presented special software that allows automating important areas in the work of the CSTO Central Committee,” he continued.

“The heads of the Operational Control Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the Central Command Post of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, the Central Command Post of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Crisis Response Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Control Center of the Operational Directorate of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan,” the press secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Joint Headquarters said.

