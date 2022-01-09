CSTO: Forces are guarding important objects in Kazakhstan

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: On January 9, 2022, under the general leadership of the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, a working meeting was held via videoconference with the participation of representatives of the general staffs of the armed forces of the CSTO member states, say a press statement issued on Sunday.

During the meeting, it was noted that all the CS-TO member states promptly sent military contingents to the Republic of Kazak-hstan at the request of the Head of State to assist in resolving the crisis situation. As part of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping F-orces, there are units of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia and Tajikistan.

In the shortest possible time, the CSTO peacekeeping forces were transferred from states to Kazakhstan. Special words of gratitude were expressed to the Russian Aerospace Forces. Subdivisions of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces have begun to perform tasks, the main of which are the protection of important state and military facilities of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The CSTO Joint Staff, together with the CSTO Secretariat, developed documents approved by the Collective Security Council, the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers on measures aimed at normalizing the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, on the formation of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces and on conducting a peacekeeping operation on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since the beginning of the aggravation of the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the CSTO Joint Staff has been transferred to an enhanced mode of operation. To coordinate interaction with the defense departments of the CSTO member states, the formation and deployment of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces, control over the implementation of decisions of the CSTO bodies, as well as interaction on operational, administrative and logistics issues, an operational group headed by the Deputy Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff was sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A day-and-night work of the CSTO Crisis Response Center has been deployed, providing videoconferencing with the defense departments of the CSTO member states.