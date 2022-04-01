CSTO ministerial council discusses situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (TASS): The members of the Working Group under the Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exchanged views on the military-political situation in Afghanistan. This is stated in a message published on Friday on the website of the organization.

“On April 1, 2022, the 35th meeting of the Working Group on Afghanistan under the CSTO Ministerial Council was held with the participation of the CSTO Deputy Secretary General Samat Ordabayev,” the report says. “The meeting participants held a thorough exchange of views on the military-political situation in Afghanistan. Informat-ion on cooperation was considered of the CSTO member states in the training of personnel in the line of law enforcement, customs and anti-drug structures. The results of the work of the Group for the first half of 2022 have been summed up.”

During the meeting, Or-dabayev stressed that “the Afghan problem continues to be very relevant for the international community.” “Considerable attention was paid to this issue during the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council (December 2021), as well as on February 16 this year at the meeting of the UN Security Council on cooperation between the UN and the CSTO in ensuring global security. The timeliness of holding the Third Ministerial Conference of Neighboring Countries was emphasized Afghanistan (March 31 this year, PRC) on the issues of promoting post-conflict settlement and normalizing the socio-economic situation in this state,” organization noted.

“In conclusion, the minutes of the meeting and the work plan of the Group for the second half of 2022 were adopted,” the CSTO said.

