CSTO SG: Hotbeds of resistance to Taliban could lead to civil war

MOSCOW (TASS): Interaction between the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and NATO would be useful for localizing threats emanating from Afghanistan, but the alliance does not show readiness for such cooperation. This was stated on Monday at an online briefing by the CSTO Secretary General (SG) Stanislav Zas.

“If we talk about interaction with NATO, we have already expressed our readiness for quite a long time – and at the level of foreign ministers – to develop cooperation with NATO on all issues relevant to our organizations, threats, including Afghanistan. Unfortunately, on the part of states – NATO members have not shown such readiness. Therefore, now it makes no sense to talk about any steps here, “he said.” Although I still believe that such a dialogue and such interaction would only be beneficial in localizing those possible threats, which proceed from the situation in Afghanistan. “

At the same time, Zas emphasized that the issue of the possibility of deploying US troops on the territory of the CSTO countries neighboring Afghanistan requires approval, this topic is regulated by the organization’s charter. “In our country, this issue is regulated by the seventh article of the CSTO charter. All these issues, of course, should be discussed in the organization, and [should] be agreed upon,” the Secretary General of the organization said.

Zas also expressed concern that the emerging pockets of resistance to the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) could lead to a long-term civil war in Afghanistan.

“There are fears that emerging pockets of resistance to the Taliban could lead to the development of a long-term civil war with unpredictable consequences for the security of not only Afghanistan, but also the surrounding large region,” he said. According to Zas, there are some positive statements by the Taliban leadership about approaches in their domestic and foreign policy. “At the same time, it is a matter of serious concern that the promises of representatives of the Taliban leadership to assist in the formation of a coalition government reflecting the aspirations and interests of all the nationalities of Afghanistan have not yet passed into the stage of practical implementation,” he stressed.

In this regard, the CSTO Secretary General continued. it is necessary to undertake efforts to “prevent further bloodshed in this country and establish a dialogue in order to prevent, among other things, an uncontrolled flow of refugees, the growth of propaganda of ideas of religious fundamentalism.”

Zas called on the parties to the intra-Afghan conflict to establish a dialogue and end the military confrontation in the northern provinces of Afghanistan. “Of course, we call for an end to this confrontation, the establishment of an intra-Afghan dialogue and the building of state power in Afghanistan, taking into account the interests of all nationalities and all societies living there. the Afghan people, and for the region as a whole. Therefore, everything must be done to avoid this confrontation, “he said.

Strengthening security

The leaders of the CSTO countries agreed on additional measures to strengthen security in connection with the situation in Afghanistan. This was stated on Monday at an online briefing by the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

“In the course of today’s discussion, the need was expressed in connection with the current situation [in Afghanistan] and its deterioration to take additional measures to strengthen the security of the CSTO member states, primarily the Central Asian region,” he said after an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in connection with the current situation in Afghanistan.

According to the Secretary General, “specific proposals” were made at the session. “I would like to note that this year we have already passed some quotation of our activities in the CSTO, taking into account the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, including measures were taken to study the situation, clarify the situation in the Tajik-Afghan border area and develop proposals for responding to its changes “, – added Zas.

Zas said that the CSTO countries discussed possible responses to the situation in Afghanistan. “We had only one question on the agenda today – this is about the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states. of this country, respectively, and according to our possible measures of response to this situation, “he said.

“If we talk about the key points and conclusions that were voiced during the session, then, of course, it was noted that the rapid and unprepared withdrawal of US troops and coalition allies from Afghanistan, the degradation of the situation in Afghanistan increase security threats to the Central Asian region, and in the long term the prospect cannot be ruled out – international peace and stability, “Zas added.

Formation of a coalition government

Zas noted that the promises of the Taliban leadership to assist in the formation of a coalition government in Afghanistan have not yet passed the stage of implementation, this causes concern.

“There are some positive statements by the Taliban leadership about the approaches of their domestic and foreign policy. At the same time, it raises serious concern that the promises of representatives of the Taliban leadership to assist in the formation of a coalition government reflecting the aspirations and interests of all Afghan nationalities have not yet passed into the stage of practical implementation,” – he said.

Combating drug trafficking

According to Zas, the leaders of the CSTO member states hope that representatives of the Taliban will fight drug trafficking from Afghanistan.

“If now these promises [to reduce drug trafficking] are fulfilled, of course, we can only welcome this. We hope that they will be fulfilled,” he said, answering a question regarding the Taliban’s promise to stop drug trafficking from Afghanistan.

Zas also recalled the times when drug trafficking in the country was reduced, and noted that a different development of the current situation is possible if the Taliban leadership does not have other sources of income. “But I hope that the policy that the Taliban pursued in the fight against drugs will be implemented at the present time,” he said.

Refugees from Afghanistan

The CSTO countries plan to discuss issues related to refugees from Afghanistan at the next meeting of the Coordination Council for Combating Illegal Migration, Zas said.

“We have planned in the near future, literally after a while, to consider issues related to illegal migration and refugees from Afghanistan at a meeting of the Coordination Council for Combating Illegal Migration,” he said.

In addition, Zas noted that in November this year, at the exercises of the CSTO peacekeeping forces, it is planned to work out the issues of receiving refugees. “I believe that all these measures will serve as a deterrent in this region and will, of course, increase the readiness of our organization to localize or suppress possible threats that may arise due to the deterioration of the situation in this region,” he added.

Joint statement

The CSTO countries at an extraordinary session agreed to develop a joint statement on the situation in Afghanistan at the level of foreign ministers in the near future, Zas said.

“Today, during the discussion, the heads of our states expressed the following idea that it is necessary to form an agreed position of the CSTO in a short time on the situation that is now developing in Afghanistan and around Afghanistan. We will carry out such work in the near future. At the session [of the CSTO Council], which will be held on September 15-16 [September], we will prepare a joint statement at the level of foreign ministers on the situation in Afghanistan, in which the consolidated position of all our states will be expressed, “Zas said.

Zas said that the leaders of the CSTO member states noted the need to join efforts with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Afghanistan.

“Of course, today the need was noted for interaction with other international organizations, primarily with the SCO, on the topic of Afghanistan,” he said.

According to him, the participation of Uzbekistan in the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council suggests that the organization’s partners are ready to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and possibly even coordinate their actions. The session was held by videoconference under the chairmanship of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The decision to hold it was made against the background of recent events in Afghanistan. The leaders discussed issues of ensuring the security of the CSTO member states in the context of events in this country.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council that he did not rule out plans to deploy armed contingents of the American army in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, including those in the CSTO.