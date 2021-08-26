CSTO states reaffirm commitment to nuclear disarmament

NUR-SULTAN (TASS): Members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are committed to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the foreign ministers of CSTO member nations announced in a statement dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the shutdown of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in Kazakhstan.

“CSTO member states are firmly committed to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction based on strict compliance with international law,” the Kazakh Foreign Ministry quoted the statement as saying.

According to the document, CSTO countries reaffirm their commitment to maintaining peace and security, and highlight Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening nuclear non-proliferation and preserving global security and stability by abandoning nuclear weapons. In addition, the member states recognize that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is an integral part of nuclear non-proliferation efforts, while nuclear powers’ moratoriums on nuclear testing are vital for international efforts aimed at preventing the resumption of nuclear tests. “That said, CSTO member states call for the treaty’s early entry into force, which requires the remaining eight countries to join the accord,” the statement reads.

The Semipalatinsk test site, the world’s largest nuclear testing venue, was shut down on August 29, 1991. A total of 458 atmospheric and underground tests were conducted at the site between 1949 and 1989, which affected over 300,000 square meters of land. More than one mln people were recognized as victims of nuclear testing activities. Kazakhstan, supported by the international community, including the United Nations and donor countries, has been combating negative effects for nearly 30 years. “Since 2004, Russia, the United States and Kazakhstan have implemented a number of joint projects at the test site, making a significant contribution to averting the nuclear proliferation threat and enhancing physical security,” the statement added.