CSTO to begin Tajikistan-Afghanistan Border strengthening plan in 2025

MOSCOW (Khaama Press): Imangali Tasmagambetov, Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), announced that a program to strengthen Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan will begin in 2025. He stated that this program involves specific measures aimed at ensuring the security of CSTO member states.

During a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, January 23, Tasmagambetov highlighted CSTO’s achievements in 2024 and outlined the organization’s plans for 2025. He noted that the draft plan to fortify the Tajik-Afghan border was reviewed and agreed upon by CSTO member states in 2024.

The CSTO has frequently expressed concerns over the past three years about the risk of extremism spreading from Afghanistan to Central Asia. According to the agreed plan, member states are tasked with allocating resources necessary to safeguard the Tajik-Afghan border.

Tasmagambetov emphasized that achieving peace and stability requires collaborative efforts among all member states. He also mentioned that agreements for equipping CSTO forces with advanced weapons and military equipment have been signed.

Russian media reports indicate that the program to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border will be implemented in three phases over a five-year period. This phased approach reflects the complexity and importance of the initiative in maintaining regional security.

CSTO member states and Central Asian nations, particularly Tajikistan, are increasingly concerned about the presence of ISIS and other extremist groups in the region. The potential spillover of violence and radical ideologies poses a significant threat to the stability and security of these countries.

The CSTO’s initiative to fortify borders and enhance security is a crucial step in addressing these threats. However, member states must also focus on long-term strategies, such as countering radicalization and promoting regional cooperation, to ensure sustainable peace and stability in Central Asia and region.