CSTO today plays a key role in maintaining regional stability: Russia

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia considers building up and strengthening cooperation with the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as a priority of its foreign policy. This was announced on Sunday at the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the treaty.

“Further compaction and building up of comprehensive cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states is considered by the Russian Federation as a foreign policy priority,” the ministry noted.

On Smolenskaya Square, they pointed out that the Collective Security Treaty Organization has achieved a lot in a relatively short period by historical standards.

“The joint efforts of the member states have created an integral, effective structure for jointly resolving issues related to security and promoting collective interests on the world stage. Today, the Collective Security Treaty Organization plays a key role in maintaining regional stability, reliably guaranteeing security in its area of responsibility, covering the territories included in organization of countries,” the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in particular, cited as confirmation of the maturity of the Collective Security Treaty Organization the operation of the organization’s peacekeepers on the territory of Kazakhstan at the request of the republic’s authorities to stabilize the internal political situation in the country.

The ministry also pointed out that the necessary conditions are being gradually formed for the participation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective Peacekeeping Forces in operations under the auspices of the UN.

