CSTO warns of terrorist threats from Afghanistan persist

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) warned that the risk of terrorism spreading in Central Asia remains persistent.

Imangali Tasmagambetov emphasized that the CSTO continues to monitor the challenges and threats emanating from Afghanistan.

On Thursday, November 7, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that Tasmagambetov, referring to Afghanistan, stated that the threats of expanding terrorist activities, illegal migration, and the trafficking of weapons and drugs still exist in Central Asia.

Tasmagambetov also announced that the CSTO’s counter-terrorism center and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) would deepen their cooperation to prevent potential dangers by utilizing shared resources and capabilities.

Simultaneously, Sergei Lebedev, Secretary-General of the CIS, expressed support for the CSTO’s proposal to establish a security belt around Afghanistan. Lebedev voiced hope that this initiative would help curb terrorist group activities in the region.

The CSTO had previously declared, about two weeks ago, that it would soon approve a plan to strengthen Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan.

This plan aims to enhance regional security by fortifying one of the key borders at risk of illegal crossings and potential terrorist infiltration from Afghanistan.

The escalation in preventive measures reflects the growing concern among CSTO and CIS members regarding the stability of Central Asia and the impact of threats from Afghan territories.

These efforts underscore the CSTO’s strategy to create a collaborative defense against terrorism, illegal migration, and trafficking to maintain peace and stability in Central Asia.

The recent surge in ISIS attacks and other terrorist group activities in the region has heightened security concerns, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated regional responses.

As tensions escalate, the presence of these groups is increasingly destabilizing, leading regional powers to intensify their focus on counter-terrorism initiatives and cross-border security.

The continuous threats from ISIS and other militant organizations in Central Asia pose serious risks, demanding enhanced cooperation and vigilance from regional security alliances to safeguard peace and stability in the area.