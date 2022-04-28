CSTO will conduct exercises “Indestructible Brotherhood” in 2022

MOSCOW (TASS): The first staff talks on organizing joint exercises in 2022 were held at the CSTO Joint Headquarters from April 26 to 28. The consultations were held with the participation of representatives of all countries of the organization, the CSTO press service told TASS on Thursday.

“During the talks, the basic ideas for holding joint exercises, the composition of command and control bodies and troops involved in the exercises, as well as the procedure for participation in joint events of invited contingents, observers, representatives of states that are not members of the CSTO, and international organizations,” were considered and discussed. organizations. The negotiations were held under the leadership of the First Deputy Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Lieutenant General Hasan Kaloev.

In 2022, several events of collective forces were planned on the territory of the CSTO countries as part of the operational-strategic exercises “Combat Brotherhood – 2022”. Thus, in the course of a strategic command-and-staff training by the Crisis Response Center of the organization, in cooperation with the operational groups of the participating states, “factors affecting the state of collective security will be considered in detail, the development of the military-political and strategic situation will be predicted, the likelihood and measures to resolve crisis situations.”

In Kazakhstan, it is planned to conduct exercises that will combine the training of various components of the CSTO troops: “special exercises with the forces and means of reconnaissance “Poisk-2022″ and with the forces and means of logistics of the troops (collective forces) of the CSTO” Echelon-2022 “, as well as command and staff exercises with the Collective Rapid Response Forces of the CSTO “Interaction-2022”.

“On the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan, in order to work out the tasks of using the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system in the interests of countering international terrorist organizations, a joint exercise was planned with units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region “Frontier-2022,” the press service informed.

At the final stage of the “Combat Brotherhood – 2022” in Kyrgyzstan, command and staff exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces “Indestructible Brotherhood – 2022” are planned, during which “the tasks of post-conflict settlement in the crisis zone and the conduct of a peacekeeping operation will be worked out.”

