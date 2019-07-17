CTD apprehends JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday has arrested the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday.

According to local news channels reports, JuD chief, who has several cases pending against him was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to appear before an anti-terrorism court when the arrest took place.

CTD officials are expected to hold a news conference later in the day regarding the arrest of Hafiz Saeed who has been moved to an unknown location.

According to reports, the arrest is part of the Government of Pakistan’s crackdown against outlawed organizations under the National Action Plan.