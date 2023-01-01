CTD arrests five terrorists

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In a significant success against terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has nabbed five alleged terrorists belonging to TTP and SS during covet operations from three districts of Punjab on Saturday.

Arrests were made from Lahore, Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura. Mehmood Musa was arrested from Lahore while other alleged militants apprehended from other two districts were identified as Abdul Hannan, Rehmat Ali, Muawia and Muhammad Arabi. Officials said arrested terrorist from Lahore Muhammad Musa has links with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and enjoys an important role in the banned outfit. After registration of four cases against arrested terrorists, they have been shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.

Officials further said that these terrorists had planned to carry out attacks in Punjab on a big scale. They said, under directions from IGP Punjab, 97 suspects were apprehended during 458 combing operations and 52 were booked in this regard. The arrested militants will be brought to their logical end, they said.(PPI)