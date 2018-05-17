CTD arrests four militants in Khanewal

F.P. Report

KAHNEWAL: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terror bid and arrested four alleged terrorists of banned organization in an operation conducted in Khanewal on Wednesday night.

CTD spokesperson, a team of CTD raided near Bus stand area of Khanewal and arrested four alleged terrorists indentified as Ghulam Ali, Ahmed Bilal, Hassan Ameen and Tahir.

CTD also recovered hand grenades, explosive material and other weapons from the possessions of the arrested terrorists.

CTD spokesperson informed media that the arrested terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations in Khanewal. He also informed that arrested terrorists would be produced in the Anti-Terrorist Court today (Thursday).

