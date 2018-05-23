CTD arrests two alleged terrorists in Sheikhupura operation

F.P. Report

SHEIKHUPURA: At least two alleged terrorists were arrested during an operation carried out by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Shehzad Town area of Sheikhupura on Tuesday night.

CTD spokesperson told news channel that the arrested terrorists were affiliated to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group. The arrested terrorists were identified as Habib-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Gul.

CTD also recovered explosive material, detonators, safety fuses and other material from them.

The arrested terrorists were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation. The CTD official told that the arrested terrorists were planning to target offices of law enforcement agencies in the city.

