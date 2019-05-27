CTD arrests two terrorists in Sialkot

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested two terrorists in Sialkot.

According to details, CTD conducted operation on intelligence report in Sialkot, in which two hardcore terrorists were arrested and weapons were also confiscated from their custody.

A CTD spokesperson informed that the arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Abu Bakr and Hafiz Muhammad Yousuf.

The CTD officials after registering case against the aforesaid outlaws shifted them to an unknown place for interrogation.

