CTD captures 16 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 16 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesman, teams conducted 118 intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin and other cities and arrested 16 terrorists.

One of those captured was a member of Fitna Al-Khwarij who belonged to North Waziristan, said the spokesman.

He added that weapons, detonators, other equipment and provocative literature were recovered from the suspects including Tufail, Siddique, Shabbir, Ibrahim, Rasheed, Umar, Saddam, Waqas Murtaza and Adnan.

The spokesman said teams of CTD conducted 4,480 combing operations and arrested 431 suspects in one week.