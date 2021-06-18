CTD kills four terrorists in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Four terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were killed in an operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Balochistan police claimed Friday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out on a tip-off in an area that is 60km away from the provincial capital.

The agency was informed that terrorists were present at a hideout.

The spokesperson said that during an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed, while six of them managed to flee the scene. Their names were not released.

The official further said that a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was seized from their possession.

“They were involved in attacks on security forces in the last one month,” the spokesperson said.

Last month, the CTD had foiled a major terror bid and killed four terrorists in Quetta’s suburban area.

“As many as four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the CTD personnel,” a CTD spokesperson had told the media.

The CTD official had announced that the security forces completed the operation in Quetta’s Aghburg.

The prompt action helped foil a major sabotage plan in Balochistan, said the spokesperson.