CTD officer shot dead in D I Khan

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified armed men gunned down an officer of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in D.I. Khan’s Muslim Bazaar on Tuesday morning.

Police told local media outlet that the firing incident reported near Qureshi Walan area where unknown armed assailants opened fire on the CTD official. He was shifted to nearby hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

After the incident the police cordoned off the area to collect evidences. Further investigation is underway, said the police.