CTD senior official martyred in Peshawar firing

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A senior police official of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred on Thursday when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle in the attack near Shah Pur Check-post in Peshawar.

Police official told media that the martyred Ghani Khan, acting DSP Rural Counter Terrorism Department, lost his life in the attack.

His security guard and driver were wounded in the firing.

SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi confirmed that the police officer embraced martyrdom.

Lady Reading Hospital authorities confirmed the body of the martyred officer was bought to the hospital along with three others wounded.