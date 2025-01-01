Cuba issues verbal warning to top US diplomat in Havana for ‘disrespectful conduct’

HAVANA (Reuters): Cuba`s foreign ministry said on Friday it had issued a verbal warning to the top U.S. diplomat in Havana complaining of behavior it called “intervenionist,” the latest escalation as tensions grow between the two long-time foes.

Cuba said U.S. Chief of Mission Mike Hammer had incited “Cuban citizens to commit serious criminal acts, attack the constitutional order, or encourage them to act against the authorities,” calling his actions a violation of the Vienna Convention norms on diplomatic relations.

“The immunity he enjoys as a representative of his country cannot be used as cover for acts contrary to the sovereignty and internal order of the country to which he is accredited, in this case Cuba,” the statement said.

Hammer, a career U.S. diplomat who arrived in Cuba six months ago, has traveled the island widely to meet with political dissidents, raising the ire of the Cuban government, which accuses him of seeking to foment unrest.

The U.S. State Department defended Hammer`s actions.

“Chief of Mission Mike Hammer and the U.S. Embassy proudly represent President Trump by implementing an America First foreign policy and seeking accountability for the Cuban regime for its malign influence across the Americas,” a State Department official said.

“We will continue to meet with Cuban patriots, religious leaders, and those fighting for the freedoms of Cubans,” the official said.

The growing tensions come as Cubans confront the worst economic downturn in decades, a predicament the Cuban government blames on the Cold War-era U.S. embargo, a web of restrictions that impede financial transactions, trade, tourism and the import of fuel.

Cuba`s decision to formally chastise Hammer comes just days the U.S. diplomat said in a press conference in Miami that the Trump administration was preparing further sanctions against the communist-run nation.

Cuba has repeatedly criticized Hammer over months but has not impeded his travels across the island.