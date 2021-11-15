Cuba’s democracy in making

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised his voice in the support of Cuban political activists and human rights defenders in a statement on Sunday. While recalling Political uprising in Cuba in July this year, Blinken called on Cuban authorities to demonstrate respect for Cubans’ rights, by allowing them right of peaceful assembly and use their voices without fear of government reprisal or violence, and by keeping Internet and telecommunication lines open for the free exchange of information. While commending the bravery of the Cuban human rights defenders, Blinken, assured them that the US will stand with the people of Cuba. According to him, the United States will continue to pursue measures that both support the Cuban people and promote accountability for the Cuban regime’s repression and human rights violations.

Country wide protests were erupted by the dissidents and social activists against the Cuban government and ruling Communist party due to shortage of food supply and medicine in July this year. The protestors were demanding change in the government, respect for human rights, freedom of expression, and an end to economic mismanagement by the Communist authoritarian regime that failed to meet their basic needs. The Cuban authorities responded with violence, censorship, arrests, and denying citizens their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

According to reports, the protests were organized by a Facebook group of young political activists namely “Archipielago” led by a Cuban Playwright Yunior Garcia Aguilera. The Cuban government accused the group of sedition and working on behalf of foreign powers, specifically the United States. According to reports, the newly emerged anti-government Archipielago group claimed to have more than 30,000 members, among half of them are residents of other countries while a quarter live in the United States. Cuban authorities accused the United States of supporting anti-government protestors while the State Department has denied the charge.

In September, the protestors demanded the government to allow them to stage a civic march for change during mid-November, but Cuban government denied the request, however the Archipielagos announced to demonstrate their street power on November 15, the day on which Cuban government is going to reopen its tourism industry after a long pause due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to experts, the Cuban regime had employed all its force to fail the young protestors who were connected with each other through cell phones and Facebook chat groups. The Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel termed the ongoing economic crisis a product of US’s embargo and economic sanctions against Cuba. Miguel urged the progovernment elements to respond to the foreign back protestors in the streets of the country and defend the Cuban nation from foreign conspiracy. According to reports, hundreds of pro government protestors had gathered in the capital to express support for the Cuban government. There had been protests in support of Cuban protestors in several western countries including the United States, Spain, Chile and Argentina. As for Blinken’s support for Cuban revolutionaries, America had attempted to overthrow Fidel Castro and its Communist regime from Cuba through Operation Mongoose during the 1960s but failed. However, the world is astonished about the inventor of Operation Archipielago that kneeled down the Miguel’s regime in a few months. Presently, Cuba’s Democracy is in making out of Communist Totalitarian regime and world hopes of peaceful accomplishment of this dangerous operation.