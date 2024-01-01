Cultural diplomacy can boost Turkiye-Gulf relations

Sinem Cengiz

A Saudi-Turkish road-trip comedy titled “Mahmool Makfool” (My Treat) is currently in development by the Dubai-based Front Row Productions and the new Saudi production company Alamiya Filmed Entertainment. The comedy, which follows the misadventures of three young Saudi women who are passionate fans of Turkish soap operas, is set to be filmed between Riyadh and Istanbul, making it the first Saudi feature film to be shot in Turkiye, according to a statement released by the producers.

The female trio will be played by Saudi stars Khairia Abu Laban and Nermin Mohsen and Egyptian actress Engy Wegdan. The producers believe that, given the popularity of Turkish soap operas in the Arab world, this comedy has the potential to unite Arab audiences. They also see the blending of elements of Saudi and Arab cinema with the Turkish style as an approach that respects and incorporates the cultural nuances of all three regions.

Turkiye and Saudi Arabia have entered a new phase in their relationship since reconciling at the end of 2021. This new era has seen the signing of several memorandums of understanding, one of which involves cultural cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye.

I have consistently argued that, for a new era in Turkish-Gulf relations to flourish, it should extend beyond politics and economics to include the social, cultural and media dimensions. This approach will enhance the reconciliation process and yield long-term benefits for both parties. Cultural interaction is an opportunity to strengthen ties. Understanding the cultural contexts is crucial for achieving progress in this rapprochement. Both Turkiye and the Gulf countries possess influential tools for fostering cultural dialogue through cultural diplomacy.

For decades, film has served as one of the most influential and accessible mediums of cultural diplomacy, possessing a unique ability to impact the so-called masses. For example, no other form of art has the far-reaching impact and remarkable role that film does, not only in entertaining people but also in shaping identities and wielding cultural influence. This is because films craft images and messages that promote a nation’s values, exerting significant effects on our understanding of foreign relations with other nations.

Film also has the power to change perceptions and attitudes toward political issues and play a vital role in sustaining relationships between countries, breaking down stereotypes and transcending borders on multiple levels. In the context of Turkiye and the Gulf, collaborative film projects could serve as a powerful tool for promoting cultural influence through soft power.

Several studies have shown that films, music and art have been effectively used as tools to win over the hearts and minds of people in other countries and shape public perception. Although Turkish television series have played a significant role in attracting Arab interest in Turkiye and its culture, I believe joint films can serve even greater purposes by fostering collaborative efforts that bring the mindsets of both nations together in a single project.

Turkiye has established joint film production agreements with multiple countries, including Iran, Pakistan and EU states such as Germany and France. The goal of these projects has been to elevate the cultural profile of their respective nations and enhance cultural relations through the exchange of cinematic works. In the Middle East, there is a recognized understanding that the soft power generated by Turkish dramas cannot be compared to what can be achieved through political means. In the Turkiye-Gulf context, I believe cultural diplomacy has the potential to contribute much more effectively to foreign policy goals.

Cultural diplomacy has three primary aims: to build lasting cross-cultural relations based on mutual understanding that enables parties to manage uncertainty; to foster market exchanges; and to win hearts and minds. While political authority is often seen as the central actor in pursuing cultural diplomacy, non-state actors such as the film industry, festivals and art exhibitions can also act as agents of cultural diplomacy, influencing the course of relations between states.

Therefore, initiatives like “Mahmool Makfool” exemplify the potential for cultural diplomacy to reshape perceptions and strengthen ties between Turkiye and the Gulf states. By leveraging the universal language of films, fashion, art and music, Turkiye and the Gulf states can engage their audiences in meaningful narratives that celebrate their shared history and culture and challenge stereotypes. As Turkiye progresses in this new era of partnership with the Gulf states, cultural diplomacy can foster a deeper understanding. Both sides should use every form of this diplomacy, such as media exchanges and art, music and film collaborations.