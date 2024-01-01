Cultural enthusiasts, movie aficionados celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100th Birthday in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (APP): A gathering of cultural enthusiasts and movie buffs assembled at the historic `Kapoor House’ in the heart of Peshawar to celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary filmmaker and iconic Bollywood actor, Raj Kapoor.

The event was jointly organized by the Cultural Heritage Council (CHC) and the Directorate of Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Raj Kapoor, often referred to as the “Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema,” was born in Dhaki Nalbandi, near the famous Qissa Khawani Bazar in Peshawar.

He is considered one of the most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema. His birthplace in Peshawar links him to the city, making his centenary a significant occasion for both the film industry and his hometown.

The celebration took place at the dilapidated Kapoor House, which is also located near the childhood home of another Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar, like Kapoor, dominated Indian cinema for decades, captivating millions with his naturalistic acting.

The ancestral home of present top star of Indian film Industry, Shah Rukh Khan is also with the proximity of Kapoor’s and Dilip Kumar houses.

The chief guest for the occasion was Muhammad Hussain Haidery, Secretary of the Pak-Iran Trade and Investment Council, while the event was also attended by Shakeel Waheed Ullah, Secretary of the Cultural Heritage Council, and Ibrahim Zia, a renowned writer and researcher on the Indian film industry.

Zia, who has extensively studied film legends with roots in Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, brought along rare photographs of Raj Kapoor from his childhood and early adolescence in Peshawar.

During the celebration, Ibrahim Zia shared insights into Kapoor’s illustrious career, starting in the 1940s.

He highlighted the actor’s versatility in portraying a wide range of roles from romance and tragedy to comedy cementing his status as one of India’s greatest cinematic talents.

A special moment of the event was the cutting of a birthday cake, marking Raj Kapoor’s 100th year.

The participants also expressed their excitement over the World Bank’s announcement to allocate Rs 10 million each for the restoration of the ancestral homes of both Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar.

The attendees called on the government to organize a larger-scale celebration to honor Raj Kapoor’s enduring legacy, emphasizing his significant ties to Pakistan.