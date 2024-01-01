Culture Beat: Exhibition of Jinggang Mountain oil paintings opens in Beijing

BEIJING : To mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, an exhibition of oil paintings about the Jinggang Mountain kicked off Friday at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing.

The exhibition titled Major Thematic Art Sketching and Creation Exhibition by Famous Chinese Oil Painters – Jinggang Mountain in the Eyes of Famous Chinese Oil Painters is set to run until July 30.

The Jinggang Mountain, a famous tourist destination, boasts both pristine natural scenery and cultural heritage related to the revolution. This exhibition aims to showcase the unique natural scenery and profound revolutionary spirit of the mountain through the art of oil painting, inheriting and promoting the spirit of Jinggang Mountain.

The nearly 200 oil paintings on display were created by more than 80 well-known domestic oil painters who visited the Jinggang Mountain for on-site creation. The exhibited works vividly depict the profound revolutionary history, beautiful natural landscapes, ecological environment, and new development changes in the Jinggang Mountain.

Courtesy: globaltimes