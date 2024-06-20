Culture Beat: ‘Where Mountains Meet the Sea’

SHENZHEN : The Gravity Art Museum at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen has opened with its inaugural exhibition Where Mountains Meet the Sea. The exhibition features 27 works by 14 artists. This exhibition uses the ancient Silk Road as a thread and echoes the stories of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s reform and opening-up. It is set to run until September 23.

The theme of the exhibition is a dialogue between history and reality, juxtaposing the ancient with the modern, and merging nature with civilization. The Chinese University of Hong Kong, with its environment of cross-cultural exchange, aims to reinforce the steps of openness and inclusiveness by reflecting on and summarizing historical experiences.

Curator Wei Xiangqi has organized and executed over 30 exhibition projects at museums all over the world. Often characterized by their forward-looking perspectives, his exhibitions have received multiple awards from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Courtesy: globaltimes