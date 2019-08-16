Curfew and communication blackout continues in IoK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: To prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations strict curfew and communication blackout continues in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 12th straight day on Friday.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been in a security lockdown since August 5, when India´s Hindu-majority government rescinded years of autonomy and gave full control to New Delhi.

The occupation authorities keep internet and telephone links suspended and snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations.

The occupied territory remains cut off from the rest of the world.

People are deprived of essential commodities like baby food and life-saving medicines and no access is given to patients to hospital and the territory is giving the picture of a humanitarian crisis.

Hundreds of Kashmiri political leaders and activists have been put in jails or detained at undisclosed places.

Earlier, the Indian authorities had barred Kashmiris from offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers and locked down Srinagar’s main Jama Masjid.

The troops deployed in Srinagar have barricaded the entire city, disallowing vehicular and pedestrian movement, while the same situation prevails in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Doda, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and other areas.

Some 500 people took part in protests on Sunday. Local leaders have warned the loss of autonomy could lead to unrest in the region, which has witnessed tens of thousands of deaths as Indian atrocities continue.