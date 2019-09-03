Curfew, communication blackout enters 30th day in occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: Curfew and strict communication blockage continued for the 30th consecutive day in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), on Tuesday.

Indian occupied Kashmir remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Modi-led Indian government scraped special status of the occupied valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported that the occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages.

Indian troops in their unabated state terrorism subjected thousands of Kashmiris to custodial disappearance during the last twenty-nine years and the families of the victims have no information about their whereabouts.