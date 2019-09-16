Curfew, communication blackout in IOK continues on 43rd consecutive day

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government continued the curfew and communication blackout across occupied Kashmir on the 43rd consecutive day on Monday.

Indian military continued to siege the occupied valley since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory.

Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

Patients, doctors and other medical staff are facing difficulties in reaching hospitals due to curfew and other restrictions. Foodstuff, medicines and other essential commodities have run out of stocks, adding to the miseries of the people.